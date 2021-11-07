Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Pasta e Fagioli

Posted at 10:22 AM, Nov 07, 2021

TULSA, Okla. — Pasta e Fagioli (Hearty Italian pasta and bean soup) Serves 8-10 Ingredients: 2 tablespoons olive or canola oil

1 yellow or white onion, finely diced

2 carrots, finely diced

1 stalk celery, finely diced

3-4 cloves garlic, crushed and minced

½ pound cremini mushrooms, minced

1 19-ounce can cannellini beans (white kidney beans), drained and rinsed

1 19-ounce can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

2 15-ounce can petite diced tomatoes (or tomato sauce or crushed tomatoes) (no salt added)

6 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1 tablespoon dry Italian herb blend

1 bay leaf

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1.5 cups whole wheat pasta of your choice (ditali or ditalini is traditional!) Directions: In a large soup pot or Dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat until shimmering.

Add onion, carrots, celery, garlic, and mushrooms. Sauté until onions are translucent and mixture is fragrant.

Add beans, tomatoes, broth, herbs, and black pepper. Bring to a boil.

When mixture has come to a boil, add pasta and cook according to time on pasta package, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and serve. Serving suggestion: Serve with chopped parsley and nutritional yeast. Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere -- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Follow us on Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.