Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Pasta e Fagioli

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:22 AM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 11:22:23-05

TULSA, Okla. — Pasta e Fagioli (Hearty Italian pasta and bean soup)

Serves 8-10

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons olive or canola oil
  • 1 yellow or white onion, finely diced
  • 2 carrots, finely diced
  • 1 stalk celery, finely diced
  • 3-4 cloves garlic, crushed and minced
  • ½ pound cremini mushrooms, minced
  • 1 19-ounce can cannellini beans (white kidney beans), drained and rinsed
  • 1 19-ounce can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
  • 2 15-ounce can petite diced tomatoes (or tomato sauce or crushed tomatoes) (no salt added)
  • 6 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 1 tablespoon dry Italian herb blend
  • 1 bay leaf
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1.5 cups whole wheat pasta of your choice (ditali or ditalini is traditional!)

Directions:

  • In a large soup pot or Dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat until shimmering.
  • Add onion, carrots, celery, garlic, and mushrooms. Sauté until onions are translucent and mixture is fragrant. 
  • Add beans, tomatoes, broth, herbs, and black pepper. Bring to a boil.
  • When mixture has come to a boil, add pasta and cook according to time on pasta package, stirring occasionally.  Remove from heat and serve.

Serving suggestion: Serve with chopped parsley and nutritional yeast.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7