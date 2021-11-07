Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Pasta e Fagioli

TULSA, Okla. — Pasta e Fagioli (Hearty Italian pasta and bean soup)
Serves 8-10
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive or canola oil
- 1 yellow or white onion, finely diced
- 2 carrots, finely diced
- 1 stalk celery, finely diced
- 3-4 cloves garlic, crushed and minced
- ½ pound cremini mushrooms, minced
- 1 19-ounce can cannellini beans (white kidney beans), drained and rinsed
- 1 19-ounce can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 15-ounce can petite diced tomatoes (or tomato sauce or crushed tomatoes) (no salt added)
- 6 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
- 1 tablespoon dry Italian herb blend
- 1 bay leaf
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1.5 cups whole wheat pasta of your choice (ditali or ditalini is traditional!)
Directions:
- In a large soup pot or Dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat until shimmering.
- Add onion, carrots, celery, garlic, and mushrooms. Sauté until onions are translucent and mixture is fragrant.
- Add beans, tomatoes, broth, herbs, and black pepper. Bring to a boil.
- When mixture has come to a boil, add pasta and cook according to time on pasta package, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and serve.
Serving suggestion: Serve with chopped parsley and nutritional yeast.
