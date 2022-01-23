Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: No or Low-Calorie Beverages

TULSA, Okla — No or Low-Calorie Beverages

Hungry? For a refreshing beverage or snack, try sipping on no of low-calorie beverages to curb your appetite!

Fruity no calorie tea: We like Black Cherry Berry tee. Prepare as directed on package – hot or cold – sip with orange slices.

Try storing a pitcher of water in your refrigerator with cucumber slices and fresh mint. Other great combinations are citrus and thyme or lemon and berry. The combinations are limitless!

To make hot ginger tea, grate a 1” knob of ginger for every cup of water. Combine water and ginger in a sauce pan for 5-10 minutes depending on how strong you like the ginger flavor. (We like ours very gingery!)

