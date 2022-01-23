Watch
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: No or Low-Calorie Beverages

Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: No or Low Calorie Beverages
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 11:27:52-05

TULSA, Okla — No or Low-Calorie Beverages

Hungry? For a refreshing beverage or snack, try sipping on no of low-calorie beverages to curb your appetite!

  • Fruity no calorie tea:  We like Black Cherry Berry tee.  Prepare as directed on package – hot or cold – sip with orange slices.

  • Try storing a pitcher of water in your refrigerator with cucumber slices and fresh mint.  Other great combinations are citrus and thyme or lemon and berry.  The combinations are limitless!

  • To make hot ginger tea, grate a 1” knob of ginger for every cup of water.  Combine water and ginger in a sauce pan for 5-10 minutes depending on how strong you like the ginger flavor. (We like ours very gingery!)

