Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: No or Low-Calorie Beverages

TULSA, Okla — No or Low-Calorie Beverages
Hungry? For a refreshing beverage or snack, try sipping on no of low-calorie beverages to curb your appetite!
- Fruity no calorie tea: We like Black Cherry Berry tee. Prepare as directed on package – hot or cold – sip with orange slices.
- Try storing a pitcher of water in your refrigerator with cucumber slices and fresh mint. Other great combinations are citrus and thyme or lemon and berry. The combinations are limitless!
- To make hot ginger tea, grate a 1” knob of ginger for every cup of water. Combine water and ginger in a sauce pan for 5-10 minutes depending on how strong you like the ginger flavor. (We like ours very gingery!)
