Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: No-Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Bites

TULSA, Okla. — No-Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Bites
Ingredients:
- 1 cup natural creamy peanut butter (or *Sunbutter)
- ¼ cup honey
- 1 ⅓ cups old-fashioned rolled oats
- ⅓ cup natural creamy peanut butter
- ¾ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions:
- Line an 8 or 9-inch square baking pan with parchment paper or wax paper. Set aside.
- In a small saucepan, heat together 1 cup peanut butter and the honey. Stir until well combined.
- Stir in oats and pour into prepared pan. Spread into a thin layer. Set aside.
- In the same pan, heat remaining peanut butter and chocolate chips. Pour mixture over peanut butter/honey mixture in pan and spread evenly.
- Place pan in the freezer and allow to cool for about 45 minutes. Cut into squares and enjoy!
*Sunflower seed butter.
