Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: No-Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Bites

Posted at 10:58 AM, Oct 24, 2021

TULSA, Okla. — No-Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Bites Ingredients: 1 cup natural creamy peanut butter (or *Sunbutter)

¼ cup honey

1 ⅓ cups old-fashioned rolled oats

⅓ cup natural creamy peanut butter

¾ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips Directions: Line an 8 or 9-inch square baking pan with parchment paper or wax paper. Set aside.

In a small saucepan, heat together 1 cup peanut butter and the honey. Stir until well combined.

Stir in oats and pour into prepared pan. Spread into a thin layer. Set aside.

In the same pan, heat remaining peanut butter and chocolate chips. Pour mixture over peanut butter/honey mixture in pan and spread evenly.

Place pan in the freezer and allow to cool for about 45 minutes. Cut into squares and enjoy! *Sunflower seed butter.

