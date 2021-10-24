Watch
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: No-Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Bites

Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: No Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars
Posted at 10:58 AM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 11:58:50-04

TULSA, Okla. — No-Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Bites

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup natural creamy peanut butter (or *Sunbutter)
  • ¼ cup honey
  • 1 ⅓ cups old-fashioned rolled oats
  • ⅓ cup natural creamy peanut butter
  • ¾ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

  • Line an 8 or 9-inch square baking pan with parchment paper or wax paper. Set aside.
  • In a small saucepan, heat together 1 cup peanut butter and the honey.  Stir until well combined.
  • Stir in oats and pour into prepared pan.  Spread into a thin layer. Set aside.
  • In the same pan, heat remaining peanut butter and chocolate chips. Pour mixture over peanut butter/honey mixture in pan and spread evenly.
  • Place pan in the freezer and allow to cool for about 45 minutes.  Cut into squares and enjoy!

*Sunflower seed butter.

