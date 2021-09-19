Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Honey Sriracha Tofu

TULSA, Okla — This recipe takes a spin on traditional Chinese takeout, using tofu and a few simple additions to create a sweet and tangy dish. High in protein and calcium, this entrée is a perfect go-to recipe during pregnancy and while breastfeeding. Toddlers can easily pick up bite-sized pieces for self-feeding. Also, creating a new dish with your child peaks their curiosity and promotes cognitive development.
Yield: 2 cups
INGREDIENTS:
1 pound firm tofu, set with calcium
2-3 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons Sriracha sauce
1 tablespoon less-sodium soy sauce
1 ½ tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon rice vinegar (optional)
2-4 tablespoons corn starch (for dusting)
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
1 scallion (green onion) finely chopped (optional)
DIRECTIONS:
1. Remove tofu from packaging and wrap in several paper towels. Place wrapped tofu on a plate and place another plate on top. Allow tofu to release liquid for at least 30 minutes and up to several hours, changing the paper towels 2-3 times.
2. Whisk garlic, Sriracha, soy sauce, honey, and rice vinegar together in a bowl and set aside.
3. Cut tofu into cubes. Dust tofu with cornstarch until all sides are coated.
4. Heat a large pan on medium-high heat. Add oil and then tofu cubes. Fry on each side for 3-5 minutes or until golden brown.
5. Add the whisked sauce and coat the cubes, cook for another 3 minutes.
6. Remove the pan from heat, toss with sesame oil and sesame seeds.
7. Serve with sliced green onion if desired.
Tools and equipment: Knife, cutting board, plates, mixing bowls, whisk, large saucepan, tongs or fork
Nutrients per adult serving: 302 calories, 18 g total fat (2 g saturated), 19 g total carbohydrates (3 g dietary fiber), 21 g protein, 334 mg sodium, 24 mcg RAE vitamin A, 16 mcg vitamin K, 40 mcg folate, 3 mg choline, 806 mg calcium, 78 mg magnesium, 4 mg iron, 2 mg zinc
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter