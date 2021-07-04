Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Fruit Crumble

TULSA, Okla — Serves 8

Ingredients:

Pan spray

3 ½ cups frozen or fresh fruit – try blueberries, blackberries, peaches, cherries or a combination!

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2/3 cup brown sugar, divided

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup chopped pecans, almonds, or walnuts – or a combination of nuts

½ cup almond flour/meal (or oat flour)

¼ cup canola oil

¼ teaspoon cinnamon (optional)

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.

2. Spray an 8-inch baking dish with pan spray. Add frozen fruit to dish along with vanilla, 1/3 cup brown sugar, and cornstarch. (be sure to reserve ½ cup brown sugar for topping) Mix well and set aside.

3. In a medium-size mixing bowl, use a fork to stir together remaining 1/3 cup brown sugar, oats, chopped nuts, almond flour (or oat flour), canola oil, cinnamon, and salt. Use fork to break up and mash any chunks of flour. Make sure oil is evenly distributed.

4. Sprinkle crumble topping over fruit.

5. Bake for about 30 minutes, or until topping has begun to brown and fruit is bubbly around the edges.

6. Allow to cool about 20 minutes before serving.

