Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Easy Vanilla Pudding

TULSA, Okla — This recipe combines nutritious tofu and maple syrup to create a perfectly balanced, healthy snack. With only half as much sugar and fewer total carbs per serving, it outshines traditional store-bought pudding.

Yield: 2 cups

Ingredients:

1 12-ounce block of soft silken tofu

3 tablespoons of maple syrup or honey

½ cup unsweetened almond milk

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons of cornstarch

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 pinch of salt

Assorted berries for topping, can be frozen (optional)

Directions:

1. In a blender pitcher, combine tofu, maple syrup, salt, almond milk, corn starch, and vanilla. Blend until completely smooth.

2. Add blended mixture to a saucepan and heat over medium-high heat mixture is simmering.

3. Allow the blended mixture to simmer for 3-4 minutes while stirring constantly until the mixture thickens. Be careful not to overcook, pudding will be thicker than when you started, but still pourable.

4. Remove from heat and allow pudding to cool.

5. Serve cold or at room temperature topped with mixed berries of your choosing.

Tools and equipment: sauce or soup pot/pan, spoon or spatula, measuring cups, measuring spoons, blender.

Nutrients per adult serving: 120 calories, 3 g total fat, 19 g total carbohydrates, 4 g protein, 97 mg sodium, 13 IU vitamin D, 2 mg (Alpha-Tocopherol) vitamin E, 1 mcg folate, 1 mg choline, 88 mg calcium, 27 mg magnesium, 1 mg iron, 1 mg zinc

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --