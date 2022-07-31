Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: corn & black bean salad with lime vinaigrette

TULSA, Okla — Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 ears of fresh corn (or 1 10-ounce bag of frozen), thawed

1 small red onion, finely chopped

2-3 cloves garlic, crushed and finely minced

1 can of low-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 bell pepper, color of your choice, small dice

½ bunch or about 1 cup chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

Zest and juice of 2 limes

¼ cup canola oil

1 teaspoon honey

2-3 teaspoons ground cumin

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

Directions:

If using fresh corn, bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Shuck and clean the corn. Add ears of corn to boiling water and cook 2-3 minutes. Remove corn from water, plunge into cool water to stop the cooking. Using and knife and cutting board, remove kernels from the cob. Stand the ear of the large end. Using a sharp knife, start at the top of the ear and cut down to the cutting board. Discard cob.



Place fresh or frozen corn kernels into a medium mixing bowl and add onion, garlic, beans, bell pepper, and cilantro. Mix and set aside.



In a small bowl or jar, combine lime zest and juice, oil, honey, cumin, pepper, and salt. Whisk or shake to combine.



Pour vinaigrette over corn mixture and toss to combine.



Stores well in the refrigerator up to 5 days.

