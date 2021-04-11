Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Chili Lime Rainbow Slaw

TULSA, Okla — Rainbow Slaw with Edamame

Serves 10

Ingredients

½ cup vegan mayonnaise

¼ cup unsweetened plain plant-based yogurt (we like almond or coconut)

2 tablespoons chili powder – Start with one tablespoon and add more to taste. (All chili powders are not created equal)

Zest and juice of one lime

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons ground cumin

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ head green cabbage, shredded*- about ½ pound

½ head red/purple cabbage, shredded* - about ½ pound

2 cups shredded carrots

1 small red onion, shredded

1 green bell pepper, shredded

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

1 bag frozen edamame, thawed

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, yogurt, 1 tablespoon chili powder, juice and zest of lime, sugar, cumin, salt and pepper. Taste and add more chili powder to your liking. The chili powder will intensify with time, so keep that in mind.

2. Fold in remaining ingredients.

3. Chill in refrigerator about 20 minutes to allow flavors to meld.

*use food processor for best results but using a box grater works great too!

