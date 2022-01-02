Watch
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Chia Pudding with Fruit

Posted at 10:20 AM, Jan 02, 2022
TULSA, Okla — Chia Pudding

Serves 1

3 tablespoons chia seeds

¾ cup milk of your choice (we like almond milk)

1-2 teaspoons honey

Dash of cinnamon (optional)

Fresh, frozen, or dried fruit

Chopped nuts

  • In a pint-size jar or other storage container, combine chia, milk, honey, and cinnamon.
  • Shake or stir well and allow to sit about 5 minutes.  Stir with a fork until mixture is combined and no lumps remain.  Refrigerate at least 2 hours.

To serve: top with a couple tablespoons each fruit and/or nuts.

Tip: Make enough for the whole week so that you have breakfast made every day! Great as breakfast or a snack.

