Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Chia Pudding with Fruit

TULSA, Okla — Chia Pudding
Serves 1
3 tablespoons chia seeds
¾ cup milk of your choice (we like almond milk)
1-2 teaspoons honey
Dash of cinnamon (optional)
Fresh, frozen, or dried fruit
Chopped nuts
- In a pint-size jar or other storage container, combine chia, milk, honey, and cinnamon.
- Shake or stir well and allow to sit about 5 minutes. Stir with a fork until mixture is combined and no lumps remain. Refrigerate at least 2 hours.
To serve: top with a couple tablespoons each fruit and/or nuts.
Tip: Make enough for the whole week so that you have breakfast made every day! Great as breakfast or a snack.
