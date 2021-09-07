Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Blueberry Compote

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 6

Use this as delicious and lighter alternative to syrup on your favorite pancakes and waffles and in place of jelly or jam on whole grain toast.

Ingredients:

3 cups blueberries (fresh or frozen)

1 cup water

1/4 cup sugar

1 ½ tablespoons cornstarch dissolved into 3 tablespoons water

½ teaspoon vanilla

Directions:

1. Place about half of the blueberries in a small saucepan and add water, and sugar. Heat over medium-high heat until mixture comes to a low boil and blueberries just start to break apart.

2. Add dissolved cornstarch to saucepan and bring mixture to a rolling boil. Turn heat down and simmer on low heat for 2-3 minutes, or until sauce reaches desired consistency. Stir in a few teaspoons of water if mixture gets too thick.

3. Remove from heat. Add remaining blueberries and stir gently. Serve warm or cold.

This compote is also delicious with grated lemon zest!

Nutrients per serving: 82 calories, 0 g total fat, 21 g total carbohydrates (2 g dietary fiber), 1 g protein, 2 mg sodium, 57 mg potassium, 6 mg calcium, 5 mg magnesium

DASH food groups per serving: 1 fruit, 1 added sugar

