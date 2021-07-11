Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Asian Cucumber Salad

TULSA, Okla — Serves 8

Ingredients:

2 large English cucumber or about 4 large standard ones

¼ cup less-sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 tablespoon honey or other minimally processed sweetener

3 teaspoons grated ginger

2-3 garlic cloves, smashed and very finely minced

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

4 teaspoons sesame seeds, toasted

1 cup shredded carrots

¼ cup thinly sliced green onion

Instructions:

1. Cut about 1 inch slice from each end of the cucumbers. Slice the cucumbers in half lengthwise, then cut the halves in half lengthwise. Next slice the quartered lengths so that you have quarter round pieces. Set aside.

2. In a medium sized mixing bowl, whisk together the first 8 ingredients. (soy sauce thru sesame seeds) Set aside.

3. Add cucumbers, carrots, and green onion to dressing. Mix gently. Chill until ready to serve.

