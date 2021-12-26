Watch
Shape You Future Healthy Kitchen: Veggie Falafel

Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Falafel
Posted at 10:09 AM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 11:09:44-05

TULSA, Okla — Serving suggestions: Serve on naan or flatbread with lettuce, tomato, and onion if desired. Also great served as a snack or appetizer with your favorite dipping sauce, especially tzatziki

Veggie Falafel

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped veggies, such as carrots, cauliflower, or broccoli

1 (16-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

½ cup all-purpose or oat flour

¼ cup raw sesame seeds

2 cloves garlic, grated

1-2 teaspoons ground cumin

¼ cup fresh cilantro, parsley, or oregano

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ cup canola oil, for frying

Directions:

  • Add the veggies to a food processor and pulse until finely chopped.
  • Add the chickpeas, flour, sesame seeds, garlic, cumin, cilantro, salt and pepper.
  • Pulse until the mixture is combined and mostly smooth.
  • Roll the dough into rounded tablespoon size balls.
  • Add 2 tablespoons of the oil to a non-stick skillet and heat until shimmering. Fry the balls for 3-5 minutes or until golden and cooked through. Drain onto paper towels.

