Shape You Future Healthy Kitchen: Veggie Falafel

TULSA, Okla — Serving suggestions: Serve on naan or flatbread with lettuce, tomato, and onion if desired. Also great served as a snack or appetizer with your favorite dipping sauce, especially tzatziki

Veggie Falafel

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped veggies, such as carrots, cauliflower, or broccoli

1 (16-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

½ cup all-purpose or oat flour

¼ cup raw sesame seeds

2 cloves garlic, grated

1-2 teaspoons ground cumin

¼ cup fresh cilantro, parsley, or oregano

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ cup canola oil, for frying

Directions:

Add the veggies to a food processor and pulse until finely chopped.



Add the chickpeas, flour, sesame seeds, garlic, cumin, cilantro, salt and pepper.



Pulse until the mixture is combined and mostly smooth.



Roll the dough into rounded tablespoon size balls.



Add 2 tablespoons of the oil to a non-stick skillet and heat until shimmering. Fry the balls for 3-5 minutes or until golden and cooked through. Drain onto paper towels.



