Shape You Future Healthy Kitchen: Veggie Falafel

TULSA, Okla — Serving suggestions: Serve on naan or flatbread with lettuce, tomato, and onion if desired. Also great served as a snack or appetizer with your favorite dipping sauce, especially tzatziki
Veggie Falafel
Serves 6
Ingredients:
1 cup chopped veggies, such as carrots, cauliflower, or broccoli
1 (16-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
½ cup all-purpose or oat flour
¼ cup raw sesame seeds
2 cloves garlic, grated
1-2 teaspoons ground cumin
¼ cup fresh cilantro, parsley, or oregano
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
¼ cup canola oil, for frying
Directions:
- Add the veggies to a food processor and pulse until finely chopped.
- Add the chickpeas, flour, sesame seeds, garlic, cumin, cilantro, salt and pepper.
- Pulse until the mixture is combined and mostly smooth.
- Roll the dough into rounded tablespoon size balls.
- Add 2 tablespoons of the oil to a non-stick skillet and heat until shimmering. Fry the balls for 3-5 minutes or until golden and cooked through. Drain onto paper towels.
