Shape You Future Healthy Kitchen: Roasted Spring Root Vegetables

TULSA, Okla — Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 pound beets, diced

1 pound carrots, diced

1 pound radishes, halved

1 tablespoon canola oil or olive oil

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400˚F.

2. Line a sheet pans with foil and set aside.

3. In a large bowl, combine oil, salt, pepper and diced vegetables. Stir everything together to coat well.

4. Transfer vegetables to lined sheet pan and roast for 30 - 40 minutes or until golden brown. Stir once or twice during roasting.

Tools and equipment: knife, cutting board, peeler, roasting pan or sheet pan, spoon, spatula, mixing bowl.

*Additions and substitutions: Root vegetables could include: parsnips, carrots, turnips, beets, sweet potatoes, other potatoes, leeks or other onion. Could also include apples or winter squashes even though they are not root vegetables. For extra flavor, try adding grated lemon or lime zest, different types of vinegars, chili flakes, chili powder, curry powder, or other fresh or dried herbs or spices. Roasted vegetables are very versatile!

*If cooking different kinds of vegetables together, make sure to cut the harder vegetables like carrots, parsnips, and beets smaller than softer vegetables like turnips and sweet potatoes so that all of the vegetables get done about the same time.

