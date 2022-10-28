Shania Twain bringing tour to BOK Center in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — "Let's go girls!"

Country superstar Shania Twain is bringing her next tour to Tulsa.

Twain's Queen of Me tour is coming to the BOK Center in June of 2023. Her first album in five years comes out in February 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10AM and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com [bokcenter.us8.list-manage.com]

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --