Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shania Twain bringing tour to BOK Center in 2023

Shania Twain Is Such A Big Britney Spears Fan She Co-wrote One Of Her Early Hits
Copyright Shania Twain arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
<a href="">Shania Twain arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)</a>
Shania Twain Is Such A Big Britney Spears Fan She Co-wrote One Of Her Early Hits
Posted at 9:20 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 10:20:10-04

TULSA, Okla. — "Let's go girls!"

Country superstar Shania Twain is bringing her next tour to Tulsa.

Twain's Queen of Me tour is coming to the BOK Center in June of 2023. Her first album in five years comes out in February 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10AM and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com [bokcenter.us8.list-manage.com]

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7