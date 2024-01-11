Shakespeare in Tulsa: New professional theater company launched

TULSA, Okla. — Soon it won't be hard to see the Bard in Green Country.

A group of local artists recently launched the Tulsa Shakespeare Company — or "Tulsa Shakes" for short.

They're committing to bring professional theatrical performances of William Shakespeare's works to the area. TSC also plans to foster educational opportunities in classical and early modern drama around T-Town.

A lot of theater in the wider region is community- and volunteer-based, meaning this professional company would stand out.

TSC's creative artistic director, Brock England, told 2 News Oklahoma the company wants actors, stagehands, and others involved in its future productions to see some of the money from ticket sales, as it is a professional company.

“Tulsa has a rich history of early modern theater, going back decades,” said England, who is an award-winning Shakespearean actor. “TSC wants to build on that legacy and bring Shakespeare to everyone, from the veteran theater-goer to the total novice. If you’re curious about why these plays endure, you’re cordially invited to join us.”

Its first show will take the stage in Spring 2025, telling 2 News it will be the romantic comedy called "Twelfth Night."

The theater company will raise funds for the next year or so, according to England, and stage pop-up events.

Tulsa Shakes' first event is named "Spicy Shakespeare," a Valentine's Day-themed reading of Shakespeare's famous romantic sonnets and scenes. That will happen 7pm on Friday, Feb. 9, at Magic City Books.

B. Iden Payne Nominated Actor Rachel Steed will direct this performance. “We wanted to launch this company by planning a fun, accessible event,” says Steed. “We hope people will walk away from the performance thinking it’s possible to create quality art wherever you are with whatever you have.”

For admission, TSC says it has adopted a “pay what you can” model, so that all community members who are interested may attend. All proceeds will go directly to the actors, according to the company. To claim a ticket, click here.

