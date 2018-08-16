Sexual assault investigation involves member of Bixby High School football team

BIXBY, Okla. -- A member of the Bixby High School football team is being investigated in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

Officials said the assault happened at some point during the regular season, but would not go into any further specifics.

Bixby Public Schools confirmed that they have involved legal counsel in the investigation of students.

Bixby Public Schools confirms they’ve involved legal counsel in an investigation of students. Right now, they’re not commenting on the nature or scope of the investigation. — Megan Allison (@mallisonKJRH) November 10, 2017

The Board of Education went into executive session on Thursday in connection with the situation. Read the district's news release below:

“On November 9, 2017, the Bixby Board of Education went into executive session to discuss with its outside independent legal counsel an ongoing investigation involving certain Bixby High School students. Under state and federal law the District, including its board of education and staff, is precluded from commenting on any facts or information involving any students or employees who may be involved in the investigation. As a result, throughout this investigation the Board and its staff will have no comment on the investigation, including but not limited to the nature and scope of the investigation or the persons or subject matter of the investigation. If, as a result of the investigation, the Board is required to take any action, it will do so pursuant to a proper agenda item and in open session. No further comments on this matter will be made by members of the Board or relevant staff at this time.”

2 Works for You will provide more information when it becomes available.

