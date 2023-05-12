Sex offender searches in Oklahoma prove more complicated than one would think

TULSA, Okla. — The case involving registered sex offender Jesse McFadden has rocked the Henryetta community.

Investigators have already taken in mounds of electronic evidence from inside the home that has victims' families concerned about possible sex ring ties.

The case has prompted a lot of you to dig into your own communities and the sex offender registry.

One woman alerted 2 News that a simple web search isn't as easy as it sounds and there could be some serious flaws.

"This started by the McFadden case and wondering who's in my area," said Tulsa mom Michelle Bales.

When Michelle went searching for a sex offender registry, she thought it would be a simple Google search.

"There's a bunch of different sites, nothing concrete," she said.

There are multiple sites to find a sex offender database in your area — the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and local law enforcement sites. Tulsa police and Tulsa County Sheriff's Office each have their own list. Then there is the national sex offender site run by the Department of Justice, citydata.com and familywatchdog.us.

And guess what? None of them are consistent.

"For me, I have the time, and I sit down and started doing research; a lot of people don't have that," Michelle said.

2 News checked for ourselves and verified her claims. Multiple names that show up on the Tulsa County website don't show up on the DOC website. Family Watch Dog's website pulls up dozen of sex offenders registered at one Tulsa hotel. The DOJ's website pulls up one offender for the same address.

Bales was concerned sex offenders could use hotels for an address.

She also noticed several businesses.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputy David Williams says that could be because they don't have a permanent address. Tulsa police were unavailable for comment.

Williams says his office conducts quarterly compliance checks but was surprised to learn the sites weren't unified.

If that can't be addressed , he suggests taking the time to research.

"It's your neighborhood, it's your kids, it's your family, it's your friends," he said. "Be as thorough as you possibly can. That's the best recommendation or advice I can give."

Williams says the offenders are required to check in with law enforcement every three months or a year — depending on the severity of the crime.

