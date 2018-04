2 Works for You is monitoring severe weather potential across eastern Oklahoma on Friday afternoon and evening.

Current relative humidity levels. Humid across eastern Oklahoma but extremely dry behind the “dryline”! Chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon/evening across eastern Oklahoma. @KJRH2HD @kvootulsa @KFAQ @okmesonet pic.twitter.com/NztMj9n7WP — Taft Price (@TaftPrice) April 13, 2018

A chance for severe storms exists in the Tulsa area and to the east.

The SPC has increased the risk to "moderate" in central/south Arkansas. Thankfully, Green Country is not under that risk, but there is still slight risk for seeing a few severe storms here in Eastern OK@kjrh2hd #okwx pic.twitter.com/pO0zeyJQ5V — Kirsten Horne (@KirstenHorneWx) April 13, 2018

Weather alerts | Interactive radar | Hourly forecast

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: