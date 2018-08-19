Severe weather moves through Green Country

Severe weather moving through Green Country.

Tornado confirmed touched down and caused damage near Mazie Elementary in Mazie, Okla.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: