Severe weather moves through Green Country

4:39 PM, Aug 19, 2018
5:35 PM, Aug 19, 2018

Tornado touches down in Mayes County

Viewer picture of tornado in Mayes County.

Viewer picture of tornado in Mazie, Okla. in Mayes County.

Severe weather moving through Green Country.

Tornado confirmed touched down and caused damage near Mazie Elementary in Mazie, Okla.

