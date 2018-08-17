Severe weather causes damage in Green Country

TULSA - It felt like a huge storm sat on Green Country Thursday afternoon as several cars flooded on Charles Page Boulevard.

Not even a semi could escape the rising waters.

South of that-equipment working at Lake Sahoma almost washed away.

But it was the storms that hit south Tulsa and Jenks that caused a lot of damage.

"The rain started slowly," Homeowner Darryl Perkins said. "You could hear the thunder and then the big stuff came."

Perkins rode the storm out.

"I don't know if they call it a microburst or whatever, but I saw that coming and that's when the tree coming down," Perkins said.

On top of the high winds in his 81st and Yale neighborhood.

"What scared me was when I got a flood warning on my phone," Perkins said. "I wasn't expecting it. Really jumped out of my skin."

Just west of Perkins's home in Jenks - the Tulsa Tech Campus in Jenks was being hit heavily by strong winds.

Parts of the building's siding ripped off-the trees that line the parking lot snapped in half.

The storms Thursday afternoon so intense-several Cessna single engine planes sitting on the ramp all tied down at Riverside Airport tossed around like toys.

Many traffic signals were down, and drivers sat through gridlock to get home.

But, some people are still without power tonight.

