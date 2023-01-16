Several sporting events plan to call Tulsa host city in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Sports Commission is gearing up for a big year in 2023, hosting several major sporting events that will bring big business to the city.

Joel Koester with the sports commission said Tulsans can expect over 2,000 youth wrestlers from 49 states to descend on Expo Square for World of Wrestling.

That’s happening Jan. 20-22 and will be the 68th Annual Tulsa Nationals.

The month will end with the Maggie Nichols "We are Strong" gymnastics meet. She's a local legend and a portion of the proceeds will go toward her foundation aiding charities that help heal victims and survivors of abuse.

In the month of February folks are gearing up for the USA Taekwondo 2023 U.S. Team Trial and 2023 U.S. Pan American games qualifier team trial at the Cox Business Convention Center, which will bring in over 2,000 athletes nationally and internationally Feb. 10-12.

“We've really kind of developed Tulsa into a major destination,” Koester said. “I was just at a conference and people were saying Tulsa is a top 40 spots destination now."

The month of March brings in even more events. The magnitude of people coming to town is comparable to that of the PGA Championship in 2022 that brought in $143 million.

It begins with the NCAA Wrestling Championship March 4-5 at the BOK. Then, two weeks later, Wrestling Nationals will be in town. Officials believe these two events back-to-back are contributing to ticket sales above and beyond years past.

Happening in 2023, the half Ironman as well as the full. These will happen in May along with the USA Cycling BMX Racing National Championships.

In June, the U.S. Club Soccer National Cup South Central Regions and USA Gymnastics Championships will call Tulsa host city.

After that, the BMX Grand Nationals will happen later in the year with more big event announcements still to come!

These events, organizers said, are all proof of major economic growth for the city. Last year was the largest tourism year in the history of Tulsa with events bringing in 4359 million, that includes film and music.

