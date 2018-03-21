Several Oklahoma students meet Senators Lankford, Booker

WASHINGTON D.C. - Several Bartlesville and Claremore students are making the most of their week off from school by heading to Washington D.C.

Students that are members of Tulsa's 'Pocket Full of Hope' got a chance to meet with Oklahoma Senator James Lankford and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.

The group is in D.C. touring the National African American Museum.

Senator Lankford's office said the students are also in town to visit that Capitol Building.

