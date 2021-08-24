Several hours' wait time in hospital emergency room

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa hospitals house the most COVID patients in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. More than 500 COVID patients create less bed space for other emergency patients.

"They are completely full," Amanda Adams of Tulsa said about Saint Francis Hospital South. "They had people staying overnight in the ER because they had no beds upstairs."

Adams visited the hospital's emergency room, Friday night, after complications with lupus. She said she waited six hours to be seen and released.

"It was like a MASH unit is the best way to describe it," shes aid. "It felt like a warzone."

Saint Francis Hospital South staff said, Monday, there are no available beds. They said there is also no room to separate COVID positive patients from non-COVID ER visitors.

"It was scary seeing people that did test positive and wondering in the back of my mind how bad it would be for me if I did end up catching it," Adams said.

Adams asks everyone to avoid the emergency room, if they can, to relieve hospital workers of some of the stress they are under around the clock.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --