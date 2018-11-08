Seven man charged with murder in connection to June shooting

TULSA - Seven men have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a shooting outside an east Tulsa bar back in June.

The shooting happened at Torchy's Bar near 11th and 129th East Avenue.

Court records state that says multiple people approached two victims, Tyrone Mitchell and Thomas Ingram when gunshots were exchanged.

Mitchell died at the scene and Ingram was beaten unconscious.

Court records state Kevin Lee Fields, Kenneth Ray Walters III, Mark Elijah Alexander, Troy Dean Stinnett, Dwayne Anthony Arceneaux, Eddie Dron Veal, and Leon Anthony Harris have been charged with second-degree murder.

Records said Mitchell and Ingram were part of the Thunder Guards Motorcycle Club and the suspects were part of the Hells Lovers Motorcycle Club.

The affidavit stated Mitchell and Ingram got into an altercation with Fields at a hotel because they attempted to take Fields' motorcycle vest.

Fields told investigators that he contacted Walters, who was the president of the Oklahoma Chapter of the Hells Lovers Motorcycle Club, the affidavit said.

A day after the altercation, Fields said Walters and several other men traveled to find Mitchell and Ingram and fight them, court records said.

Once at the bar, court records show, Fields said a fight ensued and shots were fired.

Several warrants were issued for the suspects - Fields, Alexander and Walters had warrants issued for their arrests back in August. Arceneaux and Harris had warrants issued back in September. Veal and Stinnett had warrants issued for the October 10.

An affidavit stated Walters, Fields, Alexander, Arceneaux, and Stinnett have all been arrested.

Warrants are still out for Veal and Harris, court records stated.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: