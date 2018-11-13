Services offer ways to save on prescriptions

We comparison shop for clothes and electronics. But what you might not know, you can do the same thing with your prescriptions.

What you pay (here) can be drastically different than what you pay (here). Anywhere from a few dollars to even $80.

Wouldn’t you like to know where you’ll pay the least?

"RX Saver is going to show you all the places where you can save money,” RetailMeNot Savings Expert Sara Skirboll said. “So it'll pull up the CVS, the Costco, the Walgreens, everything in your area."

You type in the medication, your location, the dosage and RetailMeNot Rx Saver gives you prices. Websites like Good Rx also do the same thing.

"A lot of people are on prescription drugs, in fact, close to 60 percent of people are on recurring drugs they're stressed out about money, how they're going to pay for them, how much they're going to cost,” Skirboll said.

Here’s a real-life example of those savings. With insurance, one cholesterol-lowering medication costs $30. Without insurance, the prescription costs $12. And with a coupon, you’re paying just $4.

"We've just been so trained to think that insurance is going to take the best care of us, but in fact sometimes, like I said, insurance just isn't the cheapest option,” Skirboll said.



Another way to pa less is simply to have a conversation with your pharmacist.

"And your pharmacist can get with the insurance company and see if there's something cheaper if someone's really struggling or go through some of those avenues with a copay cards, foundation help, look for some of those things,” Skirboll said.

If you opt to use a coupon over your insurance, that money will not go toward your deductible.

Also, while the coupon says one price, ask the pharmacist for the cash price, regardless of what it says on the website.

And keep in mind, you potentially could give away your personal information in exchange for savings, so read the website's privacy policy.

