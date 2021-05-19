Senior PGA helping rebound Tulsa tourism industry

TULSA, Okla. — Preparations are underway for the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship next week.

The tournament is bringing job opportunities with it.

If you’re looking to help out and make some extra money, Vanessa Jones, program manager with HRConnects said they’re looking to hire 75 or more people as parking attendants. The position makes $10 an hour.

“They’re fun, they’re exciting events," Jones said. "You can work alone or you can work with friends or family.”

Those working parking won’t get a free ticket to the tournament due to limited capacity; however, there is potentially a bonus for referring a friend or family member.

While there are jobs specifically for the tournament, the event is also bringing a lot of business to Tulsa. It will help the city’s tourism industry rebound from the pandemic.

Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, said the economic impact for the city will be about $50 million.

“Tourism triggers a lot of things in our economy," Hoyt said. "It’s the third-largest economy in the state. And clearly, in Tulsa, it is too. Some 15,000 jobs related to tourism. And we need to get those people back to work.”

Hotels are booking up and restaurants are expected to be full. And they’re going to need people to staff them.

“It’s triggering the restaurants who need more help and wanting to hire people," Hoyt said. "The hotels are in desperate need of housekeepers and kind of front line desk staff. So I think this activity, you’re going to see a lot of for hiring signs out.”

After a year with many canceled events, there's a feeling of hope for better days ahead.

“It’s kind of a return to normal, maybe, whatever normal is, I think," Hoyt said. "So, we’re excited about that.”

If you want to be a parking attendant, call HRConnects at 812-491-6171.

