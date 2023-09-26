Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat speaks on upcoming special session on tax cuts

TULSA, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt is calling on lawmakers to cut the state income tax. Governor Stitt called a special session for Tuesday, October 3. Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat says if enacted, it’ll put the state in a $4 billion budget shortfall.

“It’s not a good idea,” said Carl Ebert.

Taking a rest from his 37 mile bike ride Tuesday morning, Carl Ebert says he’s been closely following this issue.

“What taxes are you going to have to raise on middle income retirees with fixed incomes,” said Ebert. “What are you going to do to us?”

He says he’s concerned about the proposal to cut state income tax because he doesn’t know what other taxes could take its place.

It mirrors the concerns from Oklahoma Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat.

“The ramifications could be far reaching,” said Senator Treat.

In a news conference Tuesday morning, Senator Treat called on Governor Kevin Stitt to present a plan that backs up cutting the income tax.

“All we’re doing is saying Governor, if you do cut out $4 billion what cuts do you propose and/or what revenue raising mechanisms do you propose to make up that gap,” said Senator Treat.

The Governor called the special session for the legislature to do three things.



A trigger law mandating that if a state or federal court finds that some individuals, due to their race, heritage, or political classification, don’t have to pay a state tax, then no Oklahoman will have to pay the tax.

A tax cut that puts Oklahoma on the path to zero income taxes. This will keep us in line with surrounding Republican-led states.

A measure that increases budget transparency to ensure that Oklahomans and their elected representatives have the ability and opportunity to see how their taxpayer dollars are being spent.

“We’re not opposed to tax cuts and tax reform,” said Senator Treat. “What we would be opposed to is doing it without a plan, without a long term strategy or sustainability to make sure we pay for critical services like public safety, health, and education.”

“That’s where it comes with mixed feelings,” said Sharon Salazar. “Income tax is pretty low for us.”

Sharon Salazar says she’d rather see cuts in other areas like the grocery tax.

“It adds up a whole lot more than the income tax does,” said Salazar.

Treat says investments in the Highway Patrol, mental health services for public safety, and the school choice tax credit could all be in jeopardy.

“We’ve made record investments in public education that would simply not be sustainable if we cut $4 billion out of revenue,” said Senator Treat.

Senator Treat says they haven’t heard if the Governor is coming to the first day of the special session. 2 News reached out to the Governor’s office Tuesday to get that answer and we’re still waiting to hear back.

