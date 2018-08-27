Sen. James Inhofe: Sen. John McCain 'partially to blame' for controversy

According to CNN, U.S. Republican Senator James Inhofe, of Oklahoma, told reporters that Senator John McCain is "partially to blame" for the controversy about lowering the flag at the White House.

The controversy is swirling about after McCain died. On Saturday, the flag was lowered to half-staff to mark McCain's death and then it was raised to full staff by Sunday night.

By Monday afternoon, the flag was lowered back to half-staff.

According to CNN, when asked about the flip flop of the flag, Inhofe said it was because of McCain's "public spat with President Donald Trump."

"Well, you know, frankly, I think that John McCain is partially to blame for that because he is very outspoken. He disagreed with the President in certain areas and wasn't too courteous about it," Inhofe said.

Read full story here.

