Semi-truck overturns on Turner Turnpike

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. - A semi-truck overturned on Turner Turnpike near Bristow early Monday morning.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Brian Farris, 28, was driving a 2017 Kenworth Bobtail Box truck in a westbound lane on Turner Turnpike when he departed the roadway, overcorrected and overturned one half time before landing on its side.

Troopers said Farris was pinned for approximately 49 minutes.

Farris was transported to a Tulsa-area hospital in good condition, troopers said.

The cause of the investigation is still under investigation.

