Semi truck driver gets stuck under Highway 75 bridge

TULSA -- Crews are responding after a semi truck driver got stuck under a Highway 75 bridge on Friday afternoon.

The issue was reported in the southbound lanes just after 4 p.m. near the Highway 75 southbound overpass on the 244 West/IDL exit.

It is causing some traffic backups in the area.

2 Works for You will provide more information when it becomes available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: