Semi overturned on 1-44 near Verdigris carrying 35,000 pounds of food

Posted at 10:40 AM, Nov 15, 2023
VERDIGRIS, Okla. — A crash near Verdigris closed 1-44 Wednesday morning.

A car and a semi-truck were involved in a wreck, causing the semi to overturn, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

2 News is working to learn the cause of the crash.

OHP notified the Oklahoma Department of Consumer Health about the crash because the semi carried 35,000 pounds of frozen food.

As of 10:30 Wednesday morning, the right lane 1-44 near mile marker 249 was still closed.

This is a developing story.

