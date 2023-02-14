One dead after head on semi, car crash leads big fire on I-44 at Yale

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead after a crash on I-44 at Yale Tuesday morning, according to Tulsa Fire Department.

All eastbound lanes on the I-44 are shutdown between Harvard and Yale due to the accident. According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol road closing alert, around 2 a.m. Tuesday a car and semi-truck crashed head on and the semi caught fire.

Crews shut down all lanes east and westbound while Tulsa Fire Department worked to get the blaze under control and police investigate the crash. The westbound lanes later re-opened.

The Tulsa Fire Department said four engines, one ladder and two hazmat trucks responded to the scene. When they arrived, the found the semi on fire. Officials said the semi lost a large amount of diesel fuel causing crews to use lots of water and man power to get things under control.

There’s no timeline when eastbound lanes will reopen as crew work to clean up semi and debris. Drivers are being diverted off the highway at the Harvard/51st exit and be able to get back by taking 51st to Yale.

