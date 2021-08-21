Second arrest made for hit-and-run that left 7-year-old hospitalized

TULSA, Okla — On Tuesday August, 17th, Tulsa Police responded to a hit-and-run involving a 7-year-old near South Haven Manor apartments in West Tulsa.

The child was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, including a brain bleed, ruptured ear drum, broken pelvis, broken femur, and numerous lacerations.

On Wednesday August, 18th, Devin Ferguson turned himself in and was arrested after admitting to the crime.

During the investigation, TPD learned that Ashley Deal was driving a black SUV that was following Ferguson at the time of the incident.

Video shows Deal driving her car around the child injured in the road, stopping briefly, then continuing to follow Ferguson.

Deal and Ferguson were seen at their residence a few minutes after the incident moving furniture out of their garage to hide the Suburban inside.

Afterwards, Deal also gave Ferguson a ride to a different location.

Deal was arrested for leaving the scene of an injury accident and driving without a license.

Ferguson was arrested for leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --