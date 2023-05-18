Okmulgee County homicide suspect told mom he 'wasn't going back to prison'

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Search warrants reveal new details in the investigation into a suspected murder-suicide that left 7 people dead in Okmulgee County.

Records show that investigators searched a truck, storage unit and property connected to Jesse and Holly McFadden to gather evidence in the investigation.

Investigators found Ivy Webster, Brittany Brewer, Tiffany Guess, Michael Mayo, Rylee Allen, Holly Guess McFadden, and Jesse McFadden dead on property in Okmulgee County.

New Questions About Okmulgee County Murders

The warrants looked for DNA, fingerprints, biological evidence, victim belongings and other related items. A variety of items were seized including swabs, prints and things to test for DNA. Also some photographs and keys.

The affiant in the warrant also described a conversation Jesse McFadden had with his mother on April 30th. In that conversation they said McFadden told his mother he was not going to go back to prison and planned on killing himself.

2 News is covering this investigation and will continue to update as we learn more.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

