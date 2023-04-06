Watch Now
GRDA search for missing man in Neosho river now a recovery

Posted at 8:47 AM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 10:40:18-04

UPDATE: Authorities said the search for a man in his mid-20s is now officially a recovery and no longer a rescue.

This means crews believe the man is no longer alive.

A search is underway for a missing man who is believed to be in or near the Neosho River, according to a Grand River Dam Authority spokesperson.

GRDA said the man is in his mid-20s and they are searching for him in the low-water dam area in Locust Grove. Crews are on the water and flying above the area looking for the man. Another man in the area fishing reported him missing.

GRDA said the man was fishing at the time of his disappearance early Thursday morning.

This is a developing story.

