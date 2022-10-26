Search Tulsa Race Massacre victims starts again

TULSA, Okla — Efforts to find victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre start again on Wednesday at Oaklawn Cemetery.

Archaeologists believe this is a mass grave from the massacre. During the first excavation last year crews recovered remains and they’re now looking to collect more DNA samples. This all started more than two years ago. Since then, the remains of at least 19 people believed to be victims of the massacre have been discovered as well as several coffins.

Ahead of the dig Wednesday, National Geographic Live visited the University of Tulsa on Tuesday to host a talk, spotlighting a TU archeology professor who recently discovered her connection to this history.

“I came into this sort of late. Just waking up to the fact that we had ancestors that were part of a story that are connected to us and I didn’t know that fore a very long time that was connected to this history,” said Dr. Alicia Odewale University of Tulsa assistant professor of anthropology.

She says archaeology can help us understand more of aftermath of the massacre.

“There’s cycles of history that need to be uncovered and now we are doing archeology to try to uncover these cycles of history beyond just 1921,” Odewale said.

Last summer, on-site testing was done before putting the remains back. This time along with collecting more DNA, digging will continue in a different area.

The dig is expected to be completed by November 18th.

