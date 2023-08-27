Scott Carter Collection planned for Gathering Place

TULSA, Okla. — A local non-profit announces big plans to display a rare, huge sports collection. The Scott Carter Foundation revealed its plans as it kicked off its annual fundraising weekend Saturday night.

The Scott Carter Foundation has raised nearly $5 million for childhood cancer research.

The foundation honors the life of Scott Carter, a 13-year-old Tulsan who died in 1993 after a courageous three-year battle with Osteosarcoma. Scott amassed a massive collection of autographed sports and other memorabilia during that time. He has items from Olympic teams, musicians, and sports legends.

His mom, Paula Carter, says, "It's a collection of more than 400 items. We are excited to be bringing it home. It has been at Disneyworld for over 20 years, and we are bringing it back to Tulsa, and it's going be displayed at the Gathering Place in January, February, and March, so we were so excited about that."

