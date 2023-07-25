School districts needing to hire teachers ahead of school year

TULSA, Okla. — Students and teachers are preparing for the new school year that will start next month, and school districts across the area are hoping to fill several positions before the start of the semester.

Over the last few years, it’s no secret the state has been battling a critical teacher shortage. The unfilled positions are the cause of a couple of reasons.

“We’ve always dealt with surrounding states paying more than Oklahoma. But now what we see is teachers leaving the profession,” says Daylene Thornton with Broken Arrow Public Schools.

Thornton says the district is feeling that loss. She also says the district is having a hard time filling the special education classrooms.

Right now, there are 14 certified openings for classroom teachers in special-ed and 34 openings for paraprofessionals and behavioral coaches. But it’s not just BAPS needing to fill in those teaching holes.

Union Public Schools is also looking to fill multiple teaching and staffing positions.

“Universities in Oklahoma graduated 1,800 students in the education profession, but school districts needed more than 5,000 positions filled,” says Jay Loegering with Union Public Schools.

Union also says their biggest need is in the special education classrooms. The district is looking to fill about 25 teacher openings. But aside from filling the schools with more staff, the two say the teachers just want your support.

