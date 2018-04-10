School districts and lawmakers scramble for solutions after day 7 of walkout



"Our job is to help educate the public for what schools need. Their job is to pass the appropriate legislation. Whether that's a cap on wind deductions or a gross production tax on the megawatt hour on wind... that's their job," OEA Vice President Katherine Bishop said.

Originally the Education Association asked for the repeal of a capitol gains exemption. That passed the senate, but hasn't found success on the house floor. Lawmakers said they're happy to put in extra time if it means finding the right solution.



"At this point I know it's been difficult on parents when their kids have been out of school for a week and a half with prospects where it doesn't look like we're going to be able to resolve this quickly," Senator Michael Brooks said.