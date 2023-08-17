Watch Now
School bus involved in crash in north Tulsa, no major injuries

Posted at 5:03 PM, Aug 17, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police and emergency responders are on the scene of a school bus crash in north Tulsa.

2 News Oklahoma has a crew on the scene in the 3000 block of north Peoria.

The bus is a part of the College Bound Academy located at 2525 S 101st E Ave.

The spokesperson for the school says that the driver and few students that were still on the bus are all safe. There are minor injuries that are treatable.

We do not know what led to the crash, but we'll update as we learn more.

