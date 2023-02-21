Sapulpa's Happy Burger longest-running hamburger stand on Route 66

SAPULPA, Okla — “Happy Burger” is a little piece of history that sits on North Mission Street in Sapulpa. This burger joint has seen thousands upon thousands of customers, from all over the world.

When you take a seat inside Happy Burger, it’ll take you back decades — from checkered floors to old signs and decades-old Pepsi bottles.

J.J. Mangrum and his brother William Burke are from Sapulpa and co-manage Happy Burger. Their mother bought it in 2002, but the burger stand opened in Sapulpa in 1957. It's the oldest, continuously operating burger stand on Route 66's current alignment.

“It’s really neat,” Burke said. “We get a lot of people that come in and talk about it. People traveling the Route 66.”

Burke says the customers are loyal, and Happy Burger has many more decades ahead.

“It's going to stay a family business as long as we can keep it."

