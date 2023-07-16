Sapulpa stabbing leaves one injured and another dead

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa police responded to a stabbing around 1:30 p.m. yesterday and found a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old with stab wounds.

The 15-year-old died and the 16-year-old was treated for their injuries.

Officers arrested Richard Edward King for first-degree murder.

Sapulpa Public Schools will host counseling services at Sapulpa High School Library today and Monday. You can reach the crisis unit hotline at 1-877-327-3657.

Sapulpa Public Schools is devastated to learn of tragic events which took the life of a Sapulpa High School student on Saturday. Our deepest sympathy and prayers are with the student's loved ones, friends, teachers, and classmates during this incredibly difficult time.





Sapulpa Public Schools

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

