Sapulpa Public Schools coach arrested

SAPULPA, Okla. — A Sapulpa Public School teacher and coach was arrested Thursday night after police allegedly found him with drugs during a traffic stop.

Tyler Mcgrew was arrested for trafficking drugs and failure to yield. Sapulpa Public Schools immediately placed Mcgrew on suspension from teaching and athletic responsibilities.

Sapulpa Public Schools is aware of the arrest of a teacher and coach which happened after school hours and off of school grounds on Thursday, November 16. No students or other SPS staff members were involved. Sapulpa Police notified SPS administration of the allegation, and we are committed to assisting law enforcement during the investigation. Sapulpa Public Schools has a zero-tolerance policy for narcotics and dangerous drugs. The individual was immediately placed on suspension from all teaching and athletic duties. Sapulpa Public Schools

2 News is working to learn more details on the arrest.

This is a developing story.

