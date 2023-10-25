Sapulpa family gifted wheelchair-accessible van

SAPULPA, Okla. — 2 News reported that Henry Beldan's family was in need of a wheelchair-accessible van due to his condition. After seeing our story Wednesday night, viewer John Hamilton donated a van so Henry can get around. Henry’s cousin, Megan Morris, says he helped change a little boy’s life for the better!

John Hamilton and Megan Morris

Here is the story that led to that generous donation.

A 7-year-old boy in Sapulpa is in need of help. Henry Beldan has spinal muscular atrophy, a condition that makes his muscles deteriorate. His cousin is working to give him a better quality of life.

“Play on my tablet,” said Henry Beldan. “Robots and watch videos.”

As 7-year-old Henry Beldan explains the things he likes to do in his Sapulpa home, his cousin, Megan Morris, says she wants more for him.

“He’s stuck in a room,” said Morris. “He doesn’t get to go to school. He’s never been trick or treating. He’s never got to do anything a normal 7-year-old has got to do.”

The condition, that makes his muscles deteriorate, makes it impossible for him to walk or rollover. He can’t even sit up without the help of pillows.

“It really is heartbreaking,” said Morris.

His grandmother is his caregiver and also provides homeschooling for him. Without a handicap-accessible van, Megan says they really can’t do anything outside of their home.

“They literally never leave,” said Morris. “Their groceries get delivered to their house. All of Henry’s medical equipment gets delivered to the house. They don’t get to go anywhere.”

An ambulance takes him to his doctor’s appointments in Oklahoma City. The little boy says he’d like to explore outside.

“Go to the zoo and see some monkeys,” said Beldan.

“Every 7-year-old deserves to explore and not be confined to a bedroom,” said Morris.

Morris is working to raise money to get them a handicap-accessible van so Henry can experience more of what life has to offer.

“If she had a van to transport him, they wouldn’t be prisoners,” said Morris. “They could go and explore the world.”

If you’d like to help visit here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

