Sapulpa celebrates big milestone

SAPULPA, Okla. — The town of Sapulpa has something big to celebrate this weekend.

Flyers are posted all around town, so if you live, work, or visit downtown Sapulpa, we would hope you know what the big celebration this weekend is, but if you don’t... the town of Sapulpa is turning 125 years old!

Starting Friday night and happening all day Saturday, downtown Sapulpa will be filled with community members celebrating the town's birthday.

Joe Krout with Sapulpa Main Street tells me the town hasn’t always celebrated its birthday, but this one is an important one.

“When you get to 125, that’s a milestone because the town is in a renaissance. With the Christmas chute and all the excitement that surrounded that we have new interest in Sapulpa,” Krout said.

And the Sapulpa Main Street organization couldn’t pass up celebrating.

The organization hopes this event keeps that momentum and excitement going.

“When the folks show up for the birthday bash, what I really hope they get out of attending is that they see what a vibrant community Sapulpa is," Krout said. "It has been here a long time and that you know we are looking forward to the next 125 years and seeing how this renaissance that we are going through how that expands.”

Friday, the events start at 6 p.m. in Martha’s Corner with a proclamation, cake, and music.

Then Saturday, Dewey street, also known as Historic Route 66, will be closed in downtown starting at 6 a.m. for a full street festival.

The event Saturday will start at 10 a.m., where they will have over 35 vendors set up, a petting zoo, pony rides, gun fighting exhibits, fundraisers, food trucks, and bands performing.

The family-friendly celebrations wrap up around nine at night both days. Anyone from Sapulpa and the surrounding communities are welcome and encouraged to come.

Krout expects a few thousand people to attend. More importantly, he said he hopes the turnout is big to show proof that these celebrations should become an annual event.

