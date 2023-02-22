Sapulpa businesses flourish during and after Christmas Chute

SAPULPA, Okla. — The first-ever Sapulpa Christmas Chute is in the history books.

It’s been nearly two months since it was taken down. The chute was a big hit with locals and attracted visitors from across the state and even around the country.

2 News Oklahoma's own Julie Chin also helped put it on the national stage during an appearance on the today show.

Sapulpa Christmas Chute on Today Show

2 News Oklahoma’s Amanda Slee checked in with downtown Sapulpa businesses to see if they’re still feeling an economic impact from this new Christmas tradition.

Just a few months ago Dewey Ave., also a section of Route 66, was shut down and filled with Christmas decorations and people. Now, it's life as normal, but that two months of holiday spirit is still holding strong for some local businesses.

“Those were definitely the two biggest months of the year,” said Tina Ford owner of Dewey Street Market.

The first-ever Sapulpa Christmas Chute proved to be a big hit not only for those checking it out but for businesses as well.

“Business was very busy to say the least,” Trey Thanscheidt the Crossroads Cookery Food and Beverage Director said.

Considering the influx, Most businesses I spoke to, including Studio One owner Gary Bond, say they even altered hours to serve customers.

“We worked from 8 in the morning to 9 and 10 at night so we had long hours for eight weeks,” Bond said.

“We stayed open until people quit coming in. I mean the latest we stayed open was midnight,” Ford said.

At Crossroads Cookery, the Christmas Chute helped set the stage for them as a new restaurant which opened a few weeks before the attraction went up.

“We were booked for every evening for like about three hours straight,” Thanscheidt said.

It didn’t just bring in customers.

“I think we all came together and really formed a bond during that time because there’s nothing like a crazy busy shift to make you come closer together as a team,” he said.

Now the big question for both long standing businesses like Studio One and new businesses, have they sustained that boost?

“Yeah definitely," Bond said. "I think from people getting down here and seeing that we are down here, although I’ve been here for 30 years, it just seems like it's been busier.”

Crossroads Cookery and Dewey Street Market have seen business slow down but say that’s usual for this time of year and they expect it to pick back up.

“The idea is hopefully the people that are closer will come back more often and the people that were out of town will at least maybe come back next year during the Christmas Chute,” said Ford.

As for this year’s Christmas Chute…

“Yes absolutely to say the least we are excited for it to come back," Thanscheidt said. "I don’t think anybody expected for it to be as big as it was and it was incredible to see."

“I think there’s just a new excitement that came to our town and I think it’s here to stay,” said Bond.

Some of those business are even starting to plan for this year’s chute 9 months before it opens. They are working on new ideas and how they can better serve customers.

