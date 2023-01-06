Sand Springs woman dies in mobile home fire, two others injured

Local and federal investigators are looking into the cause of deadly mobile home fire outside of Sand Springs Thursday night.

It started around 11 p.m. near 151st West Avenue and 61st Street. A 59-year-old woman died in the fire. Her son, 38, and his girlfriend, 36, made it out of the home but are hospitalized with burns. Their conditions are unclear.

Neighbors say they woke up to several loud explosions, including the victim’s ex-husband who lives next door.

He told us she had been on oxygen. Investigators confirm there were several bottles of oxygen inside the home which likely fueled the fire.

2News spoke with the landlord and property owner, C.L. Reed. Reed has known the victim and her family for 20 years and said she was a nice woman.

He’s dealing with a property loss. He says the mobile home was too old and he couldn’t get it insured.

Authorities are looking into how the fire started, but the fire marshal said they do not believe a crime was committed.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --