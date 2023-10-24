Sand Springs third graders gifted new books through Read 2 Lead campaign

TULSA, Okla. -- Third graders at Anderson Elementary in Sand Springs had quite the surprise Tuesday morning when they received new books through the Read 2 Lead campaign.

The mission to bring reading to the forefront for students across Green Country comes through a partnership with 2 Cares for the Community and Equity Bank.

Although the day appeared gloomy, students filed in the school's gymnasium ready for an assembly, but what they found instead brought many smiles.

"I thought that we were going to have a normal actual assembly," Titan Dowdy, a third grader said. "Our teacher said we were going to have an assembly and I was going to get in there, but there's nobody in the seats. I was like what? And I saw all this. I was like, yay!"

To their surprise, a 2 News crew along with representatives from Equity Bank waited in the gym.

Dowdy grew excited as he learned he and his classmates would each receive two new books of their choice from the Gaining Ground bus, a weather book for the classroom, and $250 from Equity Bank to stock the library with more books.

2 Cares for the Community's Read 2 Lead campaign in partnership with Equity bank is fueled by future leaders.

"Third grade was huge for me personally," Aaron Burks with Equity Bank, said. "That's when I clicked into gear to do what I needed to do. I had a fantastic teacher, Misses Jackson, from third grade that introduced me to 'Dear Mr. Henshaw, which I think I did a book report on for about three years running there."

Research shows third graders are at a critical age when it comes to reading. Reading proficiency by the end of the school year is a crucial marker in a child's educational development.

"It's a pivotal time, and you take it from there," Burks said. "The more you are well read prepares you for that next level."

Students spent the morning not only finding new books to take home, but also visit with members of the 2 News Weather and News Team.

