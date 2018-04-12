Sand Springs teachers make one last visit to Sate Capitol before returning to classes Thursday

Tony Russell
9:54 PM, Apr 11, 2018

Sand Springs teacher visit State Capitol before classes start Thursday (part2)

Sand Springs teacher visit State Capitol before classes start Thursday (part1)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - 2 Works For You spent the day with a group of teachers from Sand Springs rallying at the Capitol one last time.

Their district announced that classes would resume on Thursday, but teachers said an effort is being led to send 30 member delegations down to the Capitol.

Teachers also urged parents to take their place and lobby lawmakers for more education funding.

 

