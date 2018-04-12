Sand Springs teachers make one last visit to Sate Capitol before returning to classes Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - 2 Works For You spent the day with a group of teachers from Sand Springs rallying at the Capitol one last time.

Their district announced that classes would resume on Thursday, but teachers said an effort is being led to send 30 member delegations down to the Capitol.

Teachers also urged parents to take their place and lobby lawmakers for more education funding.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: