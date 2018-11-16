Sand Springs road projects set to begin

A big road revamp right through the heart of Sand Springs is expected to help traffic flow once a new public safety center is complete. But for now, it could slow your commute.

On Nov. 26, crews will begin work to widen Morrow Road from Broad Street to Highway 97 in a $1.4 million project.

Portions of Morrow Road will be closed throughout that time near the new Billie A. Hall Public Safety Center, which is now under construction.

"The project will rebuild Morrow Road from Broad Street to Highway 97," city officials say. The primary elements include removal of the existing 2-lane asphalt roadway, relocating an existing sanitary sewer force main, extending a new gravity sanitary sewer main, extending a new water main, and widening the roadway to 3-lanes of concrete paving."

Construction is expected to be complete by March 1, 2019, weather permitting.

----------

Also, the Sand Springs Railway has announced it will close a section of 81st West Ave. for a few days.

Emergency repairs are slated to take place between Nov. 16-Nov. 20 and 81st West Ave. will be closed between Charles Page Blvd. and U.S. Highway 412.

Drivers can detour on either Charles Page Boulevard or West Seventh Street to 65th West Avenue for a north-south route.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: